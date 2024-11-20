US Arrests Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol, But Not For Murder

Anmol Bishnoi - the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who runs a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail in Ahmedabad - was arrested in the United States, in the California capital of Sacramento last Thursday - for entering that country with illegal documents.

Bishnoi - wanted by India in connection with several high-profile cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and the killing last month of ex-Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique - faces an extradition request filed by Delhi.

He has now been arrested by US officials, but not in connection with the crimes of which he is accused by the Indian government. Intelligence sources have indicated there is no possibility, at this time, of Anmol Bishnoi being sent to India, in line with Delhi's request earlier this month for custody.

Sources, however, have told NDTV the US government did inform its Indian counterpart of Anmol Bishnoi's detention and the reasons for the 50-year-old being taken into custody.

According to the ICE website, Bishnoi is in the Pottawattamie County Jail in the state of Iowa.

Bishnoi travelled often between the US and Canada, where his brother's gang has influence, and is reportedly being investigated by the latter government.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police sent a proposal to the central government for the extradition of Bishnoi, who is named in a case filed by the National Investigation Agency, or NIA.

This was after a Maharashtra court issued a non-bailable warrant against Bishnoi junior.

A Red Corner Notice was issued by global law enforcement agency Interpol.

Bishnoi, from Punjab's Fazilka, was earlier believed to be in Canada after fleeing India on a fake passport. He also faces two cases filed by the National Investigation Agency - India's anti-terror unit.

The NIA had added him to its most-wanted list and offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.

The Bishnoi gang - which made headlines after the murder of singer Moosewala - made headlines again this year after the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's home on April 14.

Security was tightened at his house after the incident as threats continued to pour in - in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi - over the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. The gang is also being probed for the murder of politician Baba Siddique - known to be close to Salman Khan - last month.

Also, in 2022, the Bishnoi brothers - among others - were accused of being part of a conspiracy to raise funds and recruit youth for "terrorist acts" in Delhi and other parts of the country.

