Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Was Not Detained In US Over India Cases: Sources

It is not yet clear whether Anmol Bishnoi is still in police custody or not.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol was detained last week in the US due to a "local reason" and not in any case related to India, sources said today. Some deficiencies were found in his documents, the sources added.

Anmol Bishnoi - wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home in Mumbai - was caught in California's Sacramento last Thursday.

It is not yet clear whether he is still in police custody or not.

The younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi - accused of running a criminal syndicate despite being in jail in Ahmedabad - is believed to be staying in Canada and, sources say, he visits the US frequently.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai police sent a proposal to the centre for the extradition of Anmol Bishnoi, who was named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the National Investigation Agency or NIA, sources said.

According to the sources in the intelligence agencies, there is currently no possibility of Anmol Bishnoi being brought to India.

In October, the Mumbai police approached a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court, intending to "initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi".

The country's counter-terrorism law enforcement agency NIA recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Anmol Bishnoi. A lookout circular was also issued against him in April after he claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan's home.

An FIR was also registered by the NIA against nine accused, including the Bishnoi brothers - who are from Fazilka in Punjab - in August 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to "raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country" besides "targeted killings of prominent persons"