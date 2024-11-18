Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi Arrested In US: Sources

Anmol Bishnoi - the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who runs a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail - has been arrested in the United States, sources told NDTV Monday evening.

Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several high-profile cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and the killing last month of ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, as also the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home in June this year.

Bishnoi, 50, was taken into custody earlier today, sources told NDTV.

Earlier this month Mumbai Police's Crime Branch began the extradition process to bring him back from the US. A special court in Maharashtra issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.

A Red Corner Notice was issued by global law enforcement agency Interpol.

Bishnoi, from Punjab's Fazilka, was earlier believed to be in Canada after fleeing India on a fake passport. He also faces two cases filed by the National Investigation Agency - India's anti-terror unit.

The NIA had added him to its most-wanted list and offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.

READ | Who Is Anmol Bishnoi, Now On Anti-Terror Agency's Most-Wanted List

The Bishnoi gang - which shot to the spotlight after the murder of singer Moosewala - made headlines again this year after the firing incident outside Salman Khan's home on the night of April 14.

Security was tightened at his house after the incident as threats continued to pour in - in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi - over the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

The Bishnoi gang is also being probed for the murder of politician Baba Siddique - known to be close to Salman Khan - last month.

Also, in 2022, the Bishnoi brothers - among others - were accused of being part of a conspiracy to raise funds and recruit youth for "terrorist acts" in Delhi and other parts of the country.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.