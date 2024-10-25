Rs 10 Lakh Bounty On Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother, Added To Most-Wanted List

Anmol Bishnoi is reportedly operating from outside the country

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been added to the most-wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said.

The anti-terror agency has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, who is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence earlier this year.

Anmol, Lawrence Bishnoi - who is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad - and Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar were among the persons named as accused in the case related to the firing outside Mr Khan's Bandra residence in Mumbai in April.

The Navi Mumbai police had in this case arrested five Bishnoi gang members - Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap alias Nahvi, Gaurav Bhatia, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, Rizwan Khan alias Javed, and Deepak Hawa Singh alias John.

After the arrests, police in June also claimed to have uncovered a plot to target the actor on his way to his farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

The name of Anmol Bishnoi had also cropped up in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The 66-year-old NCP leader was shot dead by three persons in Mumbai, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, on October 12.

Anmol Bishnoi's Speech To Shooters In Salman Khan House Firing

On the night of April 14, Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood was rocked by the sound of gunfire as two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan's residence.

A detailed chargesheet shed light on the events leading up to the attack on the actor's house and revealed a long conversation between Anmol Bishnoi -- who is reportedly operating from outside the country -- and the shooters involved.

A 9-minute-long speech by Anmol Bishnoi was aimed at instilling courage in the shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, as they prepared to "script history" with their violent act.

According to the chargesheet, the plan was hatched over several months, from August 2023 to April 2024.

Investigations have revealed that the Bishnoi gang intended to acquire advanced firearms from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol, the weapon used in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.

According to the chargesheet, a network of approximately 60 to 70 individuals was involved in tracking Mr Khan's every movement. This extensive surveillance covered his residence in Mumbai, his Panvel farmhouse, and even the Goregaon Film City, which he often visited for film shoots.