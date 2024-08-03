'Either Bullets Will Be Fired Or...': New Detail In Salman Khan House Firing

The nine-minute audio clip begins with Anmol Bishnoi giving a pep talk.

A detailed chargesheet shedding light on the events leading up to the attack on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in April reveals a long conversation between Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and the shooters involved. A 9-minute-long speech by Anmol Bishnoi was aimed at instilling courage in the shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, as they prepared to "script history" with their violent act.

On the night of April 14, Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood was rocked by the sound of gunfire as two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan's residence. This brazen attack led to a swift police response and the subsequent arrest of several individuals linked to the incident.

Anmol Bishnoi's Speech

The nine-minute audio clip begins with Anmol Bishnoi giving a pep talk, with religious references, to the shooters. "Lord Ram has blessed us. We will handle (Salman Khan) him. There is no problem, as long as it is in my control, I don't have any problem," he said.

"Now it is do or die, either life or death. It is written by God. Either the bullets will be fired in the morning or we will sit at home. It is in your hands what to do and what not to do," Anmol Bishnoi said. "If you work, then history will be created. You will fill the newspapers."

According to the chargesheet, the plan was hatched over several months, from August 2023 to April 2024. Investigations have revealed that the gang intended to acquire advanced firearms from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol, the weapon used in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022.

"Don't be afraid at all while doing this work. Doing this work means bringing change in the society," Anmol Bishnoi said. He told the shooters that the Bishnoi Gang had a signature move. According to Anmol Bishnoi, whenever the gang attempts a killing, they empty the magazine of the gun. "You people will empty the magazine as soon as you reach outside Salman Khan's house," he said.

The Operation

According to the chargesheet, a network of approximately 60 to 70 individuals was involved in tracking Mr Khan's every movement. This extensive surveillance covered his residence in Mumbai, his Panvel farmhouse, and even the Goregaon Film City, where he often visited for film shoots.

The chargesheet claims that boys below the age of 18 were recruited to execute the assassination. These minors were reportedly waiting for orders from Goldie Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, believed to be operating from North America, to initiate the attack.

Last week, a special court in Mumbai issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godera, an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad.