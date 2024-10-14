Baba Siddique's Son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, Also On Hit-List, Shooters Tell Cops

After veteran politician Baba Siddiqui was shot dead in Mumbai last week, sources claim his MLA-son Zeeshan Siddiqui is also on the Bishnoi gang's hit-list. The shooters told the cops they were given a contract to kill both Baba Siddique and Zeeshan, said police sources.

The shooters, they said, were told both the father and the son would be present at the murder spot on Saturday evening. But if they did not get a chance to attack them together, the shooters were ordered to kill whoever they could find first, the sources added.

Zeeshan Siddique, a Congress MLA from Vandre East, was expelled by the party months ago after instances of cross-voting during the legislative council elections.

Three shooters carried out the murder of Baba Siddiqui outside his son's office on Saturday night after throwing chili powder at the police constable deployed for his security.

Two of them - Gurmail Baljit Singh of Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap of Uttar Pradesh - have been arrested while the third - Shivkumar Gautam - had escaped from the spot. He was last seen around Panvel this morning.

Several police teams have been deployed in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to arrest Shiv while Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell investigates the case.

Investigations have revealed that the three accused used to travel from Kurla (where they lived on rent) to Bandra every day, mostly in auto rickshaws, and recce the places Baba Siddiqui and his son used to frequent. These places included areas around their house, office, and the events they attended.