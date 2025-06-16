Partners No More: Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Split Over Brother Anmol

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have reportedly split, complicating police efforts to catch them.

Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail, while Brar operates from the US as a fugitive.

Brar has allied with Rohit Godara, while Bishnoi has formed a partnership with Noni Rana from Canada. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar - in whose alliance a rift had been brewing for some time - have now 'split up', sources have told NDTV, acknowledging that this will make it more difficult for police and intelligence agencies to bust their respective criminal networks.

Sources said the information came from interrogation of Bishnoi and Brar's associates. Bishnoi is currently in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail, while Goldie Brar remains a wanted man; he went to the United States in 2017 and never returned, and now runs his gang from that country.

According to sources, Brar has now joined hands with Azerbaijan-based Rohit Godara, while Bishnoi has tied up with Noni Rana, also known as Surya Pratap, who operates from Canada.

Senior officers from the Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi police forces have met with counterparts from the National Investigation Agency to understand the impact of the 'break up'.

Sources said the Bishnoi-Brar rift began with the arrest of the former's brother, Anmol Bishnoi , in California in November last year. Anmol was arrested for entering the US illegally.

READ | US Arrests Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol, But Not For Murder

Anmol Bishnoi - wanted in connection with several high-profile cases, including last year's killing of ex-Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique - faces an extradition request.

Bishnoi, meanwhile, has reportedly filed a plea for political asylum in the US.

In March US authorities filed a request for more information - from the charges against Anmol Bishnoi to details about the evidence against him and his financial details.

Sources in the intelligence community told NDTV the Bishnoi-Brar rift was because the former felt the latter, and Rohit Godara, did not help his brother in the bail bond process.

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, was arrested by US immigration officers in 2024 (File).

Anmol Bishnoi did eventually secure bail, but was also forced to wear a GPS tracker.

A furious Lawrence Bishnoi broke ties with Goldy Brar and joined hands with Noni Rana, the younger brother of notorious Haryana-based gangster Kala Rana, alias Virendra Pratap.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Noni Rana have reportedly worked together over the past few months, with the latter's network making ransom and extortion calls and collecting money for the former.

READ | Goldy Brar Was Asked Why He Killed Sidhu Moose Wala. His Response

On the murder of Moose Wala, in January Brar told British broadcaster BBC, "In his arrogance, he [Moose Wala] made some mistakes that could not be forgiven... We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that."

Apart from the killing of Moose Wala and Siddique, the Bishnoi and Brar gangs have also been linked to multiple threats against Bollywood star Salman Khan, including the April 2024 incident in which gunmen opened fire at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area while he was inside.

The actor was unhurt and the gunmen were later arrested.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.