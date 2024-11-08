In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Accused Reveals There Was Also 'Plan B'

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen in Mumbai on October 12

A 23-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddique has told the police that they also had "Plan B" as a backup to murder the NCP politician, sources told NDTV today. Mr Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three gunmen in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Gaurav Vilas Apune, a resident of Karvenagar in Pune, was arrested on Wednesday, the 16th accused to be caught in connection with the high-profile Baba Siddique murder case.

He was in direct contact with wanted accused Shubham Lonkar and arrested accused Ram Kanoujia.

During interrogation, he told the police that in the backup plan, he was chosen as the shooter, sources said.

He along with Rupesh Mohol, an accused already arrested, went to Jharkhand and practised firing several rounds.

Both these accused were sent to Jharkhand by the mastermind, Shubham Lonkar, who also provided weapons to them.

According to Mumbai Police sources, Apune and Mohol went to Jharkhand on July 28 and practised firing for a day. They returned to Pune the next day and remained in touch with Lonkar.

Before going to Jharkhand, Apune told his family that he was going to Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain with friends.

The investigation has revealed that at least six shooters were hired to carry out the shooting if "Plan A" failed.

The arrested accused have said that Lonkar had assured them of Rs 25 lakh, a trip to Dubai, a flat, and a vehicle for killing the NCP leader.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be living in Canada, was allegedly behind the murder.

Last month, Anmol was added to the most-wanted list of the National Investigation Agency and a Rs 10 lakh reward was announced for his arrest.

His name has also cropped up in several other cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April.