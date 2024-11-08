Salman Khan Gets Threat Again Over Song Naming Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood star Salman Khan has received another threat over a song linking his name to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The threat was received by Mumbai's traffic control room at around midnight on Thursday, which marks yet another security concern surrounding the actor, following a series of threats over recent months.

The threat message referenced a song that allegedly names both Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi, stating that the songwriter responsible would face severe repercussions within a month. "The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them," the threat message read.

This latest incident follows a recent escalation in threats linked to Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, who have previously targeted Mr Khan over alleged grievances stemming from a blackbuck poaching case from 1998.

In an unrelated but recent arrest, a 32-year-old man named Bhikha Ram, also known as Vikram, was detained by police in Karnataka's Haveri in connection with prior threats to Mr Khan. Originally from Jalore in Rajasthan, Bhikha Ram was handed over to Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday.

Mumbai Police are also investigating another high-profile case involving a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh directed at actor Shah Rukh Khan. The call, made to Bandra Police, was traced to a phone registered in the name of Raipur-based lawyer Faizan Khan. Faizan, who reported his phone stolen on November 2, has stated that he believes he was targeted as part of a conspiracy.

As per preliminary details, Faizan Khan, who had previously raised an objection against Shah Rukh Khan over a dialogue in the 1994 film Anjaam that referenced deer hunting-a sensitive issue for the Bishnoi community-was questioned by Mumbai Police in Raipur on Thursday.

"I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (which is from Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I raised an objection," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

In a two-hour-long interrogation, Faizan claimed his phone had been stolen, adding that the call made from it was an attempt to implicate him.