In Shah Rukh Khan Threat Call Case, Cops Face Mobile Phone Twist

A threatening call to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan triggered a flurry of police activity Thursday, with cops from Mumbai and Chhattisgarh's Raipur (the hometown of the man accused of dialling in the threat and demanding Rs 50 lakh) announcing separate investigations into the incident.

The man accused of making the threat is Mohammad Faizan Khan, a lawyer.

But there is a twist. Mr Khan has said his mobile phone - which was used to make the threatening call on Tuesday - was stolen last week. He also said he filed a police case to that effect on Saturday.

Mr Khan has now been summoned to join the Mumbai Police's investigation.

Earlier a Chhattisgarh cop told news agency ANI colleagues from Mumbai landed up in his jurisdiction this morning to inform him of a case registered in Bandra Police Station in that city.

"Today Mumbai Police came to Pandri Police Station to inform us a crime had been registered in Bandra Police Station, where Shah Rukh Khan was threatened and money was demanded."

"Mumbai Police gave a notice to the accused (and) there is no information about his arrest as yet. He has been identified as Mohammad Faizan Khan, an advocate, and the call was made to Bandra Police Station on November 5. But he (Mr Khan) complained his phone was lost on November 2."

"We will investigate and Mumbai Police is investigating too," Chief Superintendent of Police (Civil Lines, Raipur) Ajay Kumar said.

Shah Rukh Khan - called 'King Khan' by his fans - received a death threat last October; this was after the success of two movies - 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Mumbai Police upped his protective cover, giving the 59-year-old a Y+ security blanket. This ensures he is accompanied by six armed personnel around the clock; earlier he had two security personnel, also armed, accompanying him.

The threat follows multiple similar messages to fellow superstar Salman Khan, who has been repeatedly threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as well as other individuals.

On Wednesday a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested in Karnataka after issuing a death threat to Salman Khan. This was a day after he received a threat from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who demanded he apologise at a temple (for the killing of a blackbuck, an endangered deer sacred to the Bishnoi community) or pay Rs 5 crore.

Salman Khan made headlines in April after suspected Bishnoi shooters opened fire outside his home in Mumbai's Bandra, after which his security cover was increased.