Baba Siddiqui Murder: Mumbai Police Recover Weapon From Accused's House

Mumbai police recovered a weapon from the house of an accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case, officials said on Friday.

The weapon was recovered from the house of accused Ram Fulchand Kanoujia in Raigad, Maharashtra where he was living on rent, police said.

Police has recovered a total of four out of the five weapons that police reported during the preliminary investigation.

According to police, the search for another pistol, which is an Australia made Bretta, is underway.

Police said that when the shooters' mobiles were searched, pictures of pistols were found in them. After which, after interrogation, the Crime Branch started looking for the fourth weapon.



Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police arrested another accused, Sujeet Kumar from Ludhiana, taking the total arrest to 15.

According to the police, based on secret information the accused was arrested from Sundar Nagar area in Ludhiana and was brought to Jamalpur police station from where he was taken to Mumbai. Notably, Sujeet lives in Mumbai and had come here to his in-laws' house.

Baba Siddiqui, the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three shooters on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

