Noida Man, 20, Arrested For Death Threat To Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

A 20-year-old man has been arrested from Noida over death threats to actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA and son of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12. Mumbai Police have taken Gufran Khan into custody and are making arrangements to take him on transit remand.

According to police sources, Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra received messages on Friday evening, threatening Salman Khan and the MLA of death unless they paid a ransom. A staff of Zeeshan Siddiqui's office had registered a police complaint and an FIR was filed. Police then identified Mohammed Tayyab as the man behind the threats and arrested him.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had arrested Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur, over a threat message received by Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline. The threat message demanded Rs 5 crore as ransom.

Salman Khan earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April. The actor's security has been beefed up following the string of threats.

Earlier this month, former MLA and NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction leader Baba Siddique, known to be close to Salman Khan, was shot dead near his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai. The threat to Zeeshan came weeks after his father's murder.