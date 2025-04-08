Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Breaking News: Punjab Blast Accused Arrested, Cops Find A Lawrence Bishnoi Link
Breaking
News

Punjab Blast Accused Arrested, Cops Find A Lawrence Bishnoi Link

The grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Punjab's Jalandhar was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a wanted accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, sources in Punjab police have said. Sources in the police have also said Pakistan's ISI has conspired to disrupt religious harmony in Punjab and that the attack against the BJP leader was planned across the border. 
 

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Punjab Blast, Lawrence Bishnoi, Zeeshan Akhtar Baba Siddiqui Murder Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now