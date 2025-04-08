Breaking
Punjab Blast Accused Arrested, Cops Find A Lawrence Bishnoi Link
The grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Punjab's Jalandhar was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a wanted accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, sources in Punjab police have said. Sources in the police have also said Pakistan's ISI has conspired to disrupt religious harmony in Punjab and that the attack against the BJP leader was planned across the border.
