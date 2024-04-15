Firing At Salman Khan's Mumbai Home By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Sources

The two suspects conducted a reconnaissance mission near Salman Khan's home

The two men who were captured on CCTV firing gunshots outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Mumbai on Sunday are suspected to be from Haryana's Gurugram and belong to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, police sources said. One of the individuals, identified as Vishal, is reportedly associated with the notorious Bishnoi gang member Rohit Godara, known for his involvement in a string of violent crimes.

According to police sources, Vishal is wanted in connection with the March murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal. Rohit Godara, currently based overseas, reportedly confessed to Munjal's killing via a social media post.

CCTV footage revealed that both individuals sported caps and carried backpacks. Additionally, the clip showed them firing towards the actor's residence. One of the suspects donned a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and denim pants, while the other was attired in a red t-shirt with denim pants.

Prior to the attack, the two suspects conducted a reconnaissance mission in the vicinity of Galaxy Apartments, Mr Khan's residence. After abandoning their getaway vehicle, a motorcycle that may have been stolen, near Mount Mary Church in Bandra, the two suspects reportedly evaded capture by taking a rickshaw to Bandra railway station. Both of them have left the city and are currently on the run, police said.

The police recovered their two-wheeler a little over a kilometre from the actor's home.

Following the gunfire incident outside Mr Khan's residence, Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, claimed responsibility in an online post, describing it as a "preview" and issuing a warning to the Bollywood actor.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reached out to the actor, offering assurances of unwavering support and a commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that Mr Khan topped the list of 10 main targets that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned to eliminate, citing the actor's infamous 1998 black buck hunting incident, which according to the gangster, offended the Bishnoi community.

Bishnoi revealed that his henchman, Sampat Nehra, had surveilled Mr Khan's Bandra residence, priming the stage for a potential hit. However, Nehra was captured by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police.

Mumbai Police escalated Mr Khan's security status to Y+, following another threat call made on April 11 last year. A lookout circular (LOC) was issued against an Indian student in the United Kingdom for allegedly sending a threatening email to Mr Khan.