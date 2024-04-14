On CCTV, Suspects Who Opened Fire Outside Salman Khan's Home In Mumbai

The alleged shooters as seen on a CCTV

The police have released the picture of two alleged bike-borne shooters who opened fire outside superstar Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area early Sunday morning.

Both the men are wearing caps and have a backpack on them, showed a surveillance clip. The clip also showed them firing at the actor's house. While one of them is wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and denims, the other person is in a red t-shirt and denims.

The police - which also also recovered a two-wheeler, a little over a kilometre from the actor' home, suspected to have been used by the duo - have intensified its search for the suspects.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against "unidentified person" under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, said a Bandra police official.

The Two persons, suspected to have ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with the actor and assured support, saying the state government would not allow anybody to take the law into their hands.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Mr Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).