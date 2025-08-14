2 Bishnoi Gang Operatives Arrested In Punjab, Pistols, Ammunition Recovered

Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab has arrested two most-wanted Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives from the Patiala-Ambala Highway near village Shambhu in Patiala, Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said on Thursday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused fled to Nepal after committing a murder and returned to commit a crime in Punjab.

The AGTF has recovered one Glock nine mm pistol and six live cartridges, and registered an FIR at the Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar Police Station.

Sharing an X post, Punjab DGP wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, arrests two most-wanted Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives from #Patiala-#Ambala Highway near Village Shambhu. Preliminary investigation reveals that they fled to #Nepal after committing the murder & returned on directions of foreign-based handlers to commit a sensational crime in Punjab."

"Recovery: 1 Glock 9mm pistol & 6 live cartridges. FIR registered at PS State Crime, SAS Nagar," the X post added.

According to the police official, over 15 heinous crime cases are registered against the accused in different states.

DGP Punjab wrote, "Both the accused have extensive criminal history and over 15 heinous crime cases registered against them in #Punjab, #Delhi, #Rajasthan & #Gujarat, including under various criminal Acts. They were also wanted in the recent murder of Bharat Ratan @ Vicky in #Fazilka."

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling organised crime networks," the X post read.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police busted a multi-layered narcotics and arms smuggling network, arresting five people and seizing 1.5 kg of heroin and seven illegal weapons.

Punjab Police DGP, in a post on social media platform X, said the arrests have dealt a major blow to drug-arms smugglers in the region, preventing further distribution of narcotics and curbing illegal arms circulation. It further said that the Punjab Police remains committed to eliminating the drug menace and keeping the State safe.

