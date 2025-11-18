US Expels Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui Murder

The United States on Tuesday expelled Anmol Bishnoi – the younger brother of mob boss Lawrence Bishnoi and a conspirator in the murder of NCP lawmaker Baba Siddiqui. The US' Department of Homeland Security told his son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, of the deportation. A screenshot of the mail was shared with NDTV, and it said, "This email is to inform you that ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States by the federal government. The offender was removed on November 18, 2025,

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted by India in connection with several violent crimes, including Siddiqui's murder in October 2024 and that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022. He is also wanted over gunshots fired outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's Mumbai home in April 2024.

He was arrested by American officials in November last year, although not on charges related to criminal activities in India. Sources said it was for entering the United States illegally.

Days later India began the extradition process; this was after a Maharashtra court issued a non-bailable warrant and global law enforcement agency Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice.

Then sources told NDTV the Indian government did not anticipate Bishoni being extradited, particularly as the wanted criminal had filed an asylum request with US authorities.

Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother made headlines last year after he was added to the National Investigation Agency's Most Wanted List and a Rs 10 lakh reward was set for his arrest.

Eighteen cases have been filed against him, including one that claims he provided weapons and logistical support to the men who murdered Moosewala. Goldy Brar, another Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, had first taken responsibility for that killing, but then later claimed it had been carried out to avenge the murder of Vicky Muddukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader.

In June 2025 it emerged Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi - university friends-turned-mafia bosses with international criminal empires spanning extortion, murder, and drugs and arms trafficking, among other unsavoury business interests – had parted ways over Anmol Bishnoi's arrest.

The rift had been brewing for some time, NDTV was told.

The responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra was claimed by Anmol Bishnoi. A chargesheet said Anmol Bishnoi delivered a nine-minute speech to 'motivate' the shooters – Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal – telling them they would make history.

And Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and three-time MLA, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan's office. Officials have said Anmol Bishnoi was in touch with the shooters in that case as well.