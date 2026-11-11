<i>Ramayana's</i> English Version Wins The Internet, Fans Spot Scenes Trimmed From Hindi Release

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, released in theatres on November 5. As the film continues to trend on social media, with a series of reactions and opinions coming in, fans are particularly impressed with the English version.

Internet Reactions

While some argued they were there, others said the Ram and Ravana faceoff in the very beginning was missing.

Someone else shared a particular clip which was in Hindi, and it did include certain scenes.

"English version has some amazing scenes," mentioned someone else.

There are a few mentions of some scenes that have been trimmed in the released Indian version.

One comment read, "Btw, if you were wondering why the editing of the Khar-Dushan segment was choppy af in an already poorly edited movie, it's coz of Namitwa's & Viswapendu's gigabraining. Jab man chaha kuch bhi bin matlab ke trim kar di. It's also got the extended fight sequence trimmed in the Indian release."

English Vs Hindi Cut In Ramayana

The two versions of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have several differences, with the English cut omitting some important sequences that are part of the original Hindi version.

While both versions follow the same central storyline, the English version is approximately 30 minutes shorter and leaves out certain scenes that add context to the characters and their motivations.

According to a report by IndieWire, the Hindi version runs for approximately 196 minutes (3 hours and 16 minutes), while the English version has a runtime of 166 minutes (2 hours and 46 minutes).

The shorter English cut retains the broad narrative but removes several sequences, including the emotionally significant Bharat Milap episode where Bharat comes tomeet Ram during his 14-year exile. There is also more context to Rama's emotional journey in the Hindi version, to add to it Lakshmana's anger towards Bharat. More on Ayodhya and Lord Rama and Sita's wedding sequence, including Jatyau's earlier shot is seen in the Hindi cut.

But the internet reactions pouring in now are more about praising the English version, and some questionable edited scenes in Hindi release.

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