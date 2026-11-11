Amul Milk Prices To Go Up By Rs 2-4 Per Litre From Tomorrow

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk-based products under the brand name Amul, announced on Wednesday that it will raise prices for its fresh milk variants.

In a statement, the company said prices of its fresh milk variants will rise by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre, depending on the type. The prices will be effective from November 12.

"The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced a price hike of approximately 4 per cent to 5 per cent across major variants of Amul fresh pouch milk nationwide, effective November 12," it said.

Amul said the price hikes were necessary to offset steep rises in input costs across milk production, processing, packaging films, and fuel transportation over the past year.

There has been a significant increase in the cost of green and dry fodder, cattle feed ingredients like oil cake, maize and molasses, milk packaging film and fuel during the year, Amul said.

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"In the current challenging environmental circumstances due to low and uneven rainfall in Gujarat as well as many parts of India, we are constrained to increase the consumer price of milk to pay better prices to our producers and support them in these difficult times," it noted.

Amul said its member unions have increased farmers' procurement price by 4-5 per cent in the last one year, and a similar revision will further support our farmers.

It highlighted that 80 per cent of the revenue collected from consumers through the Amul co-operative structure is returned to 36 lakh milk producers.

A major portion of the increase in milk retail prices will go back to milk producers, and they will continue to be encouraged to increase milk production, Amul said.

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What Will Be The Cost Of Amul Milk Now?

This price revision impacts major variants - including Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, and Amul Tea Special.

Under the revised pricing structure, Amul Taaza, the toned milk product by the company, will see an increase of Rs 2 per litre, to Rs 62. Amul Gold, the full-cream milk, will now cost Rs 80 per litre, representing a hike of Rs 4.

The decision marks the first milk price hike by Amul since May 2026.

Amul's announcement comes hours after its peer Mother Dairy, which sells milk and milk products broadly in Delhi, announced similar price hikes due to a rise in input costs.