On Camera, 9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fall From School Staircase In Telangana

A nine-year-old student died after falling from a staircase at a private school in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, during school hours.

The girl, identified as Varnika, a Class 4 student, suffered a serious head injury in the fall and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday. According to preliminary information, Varnika was using the stairs when she apparently lost her balance and fell, sustaining a severe head injury. She became unconscious after the fall and was rushed to a nearby hospital by school staff.

Despite treatment, she died because of her injuries the following day.

The incident was captured on the school's CCTV cameras. The footage shows the girl coming down the stairs before suddenly falling. Other students nearby are seen trying to support her, while one student appears to call a teacher for help. A teacher is then seen checking on the girl and looking for signs of injury.

Police are examining the CCTV footage to determine exactly how the fall occurred and the events that followed.

Circle Inspector K Seetharam said the available CCTV footage reportedly shows the girl losing her balance while using the stairs. He also said that no complaint had been lodged with the police as of Friday night.

Police are additionally investigating whether Varnika had any pre-existing medical condition.

Meanwhile, the girl's family alleged that the school management failed to communicate properly after the accident. They claimed they were not informed promptly and were not given complete information about what had happened, which allegedly led to a delay in taking the child to the hospital.

The school, however, denied the allegations, saying it was waiting for the girl's father to arrive. According to the school, when the child suddenly started vomiting, staff immediately arranged a vehicle and rushed her to a nearby private hospital.

Police are continuing to examine the CCTV footage and other circumstances surrounding the incident.