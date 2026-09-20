"No Disciplinary Action Was Initiated": IIT Bombay On 2nd Year Student Suicide

IIT Bombay: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has said that no disciplinary action was initiated against a second-year student who died by suicide after he was found using a mobile phone during an examination. Sahil Wakode was an MSc second-year student in the IIT's Department of Energy Science and Engineering. He was found dead in his hostel room on the institute's Powai campus on Friday evening.

In a statement issued after the incident, the institute said the student, from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, had uploaded the examination question paper on an artificial intelligence platform to seek answers. IIT Bombay said the matter was subsequently discussed with him by the examination instructor and the Head of the Department.

In a social media post on X, the institute shared an official statement stating:

"IIT Bombay is deeply saddened by the loss of a student. The institute is extending support to the student's family and friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by this tragic incident."

"The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities," it added.

Explaining the incident, the institute further stated that during the examination the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. "He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers," the institute said.

"The student was counselled and assured that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career," the institute said. It added that the student returned to his hostel room after the discussion and was later found dead there.

According to a report by NDTV, a case has been registered on the complaint filed by the victim's father. Sahil Wakode's mother has also alleged that he was harassed and demanded justice for him. "My son has been killed. He was subjected to severe harassment. I want justice. I have filed a complaint," she said.