"'<i>Mera</i> Handle, <i>Meri</i> Opinion' Can't Excuse Cruelty": Smriti Irani Backs Salman Khan's Remarks Against Trolls

Actor-politician Smriti Irani recently addressed the issue of online trolling, urging social media users to recognise the responsibility that comes with having a platform.

What's Happening

Her comments come shortly after Salman Khan spoke about the trolling faced by celebrities during a recent Bigg Boss 20 episode.

Smriti shared the message alongside her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars Gauri Pradhan, Ravee Gupta and Ritu Chaudhary Seth.

In her post, she reflected on how social media has made it easier for people to express their views, while also pointing out how that freedom can sometimes be misused.

"Social media has democratised the right to be heard. It has given a voice to millions who may otherwise never have had one. But somewhere along the way, some began to mistake that freedom for a licence to hurt, humiliate and dehumanise."

Smriti also questioned the idea that people in public life should simply accept online abuse as part of their profession.

She wrote, "Those in public life are often told that this simply comes with the territory - "put up or shut up." But should it? Why should stepping into public life mean stepping away from the right to dignity? Why should anyone be expected to quietly withstand humiliation simply because the person inflicting it is protected by the anonymity of a bot, hidden behind a faceless handle, or even emboldened enough to do it under their own name? "Mera handle, meri opinion" cannot become a fig leaf for cruelty."

While emphasising the importance of free expression, Smriti said that disagreement and criticism do not have to become personal attacks.

She further wrote, "Freedom to speak is precious. So is the responsibility that comes with it. Disagree. Debate. Criticise. Question. Hold people in public life accountable. But surely, none of that requires us to forget that there is a human being on the other side of the screen."

Smriti concluded her note by highlighting how online comments can have a lasting impact.

She added, "Words may take only seconds to type. Their impact can last much longer. Be kind. It doesn't take much. But sometimes, it can mean more than you will ever know. #bepositive #benice."

Background

Smriti's post comes soon after Salman Khan addressed online trolling during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20.

The actor spoke about the way celebrities are subjected to comments targeting their appearance, age and looks.