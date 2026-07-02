Soni Razdan Calls 97-Year-Old Mother 'OG Alpha Woman', Who Escaped Nazi Germany, Ahead Of Alia Bhatt's Big Release

Soni Razdan shared a blockbuster picture featuring herself, her 97-year-old mother, Gertrude Hoelzer, daughters Alia and Shaheen, and a family friend ahead of Alia's big release, Alpha. Alia is seen seated with little Raha on her lap, while her face is covered by an emoji. What makes this four-generation picture special is Soni's mother's story; she has been referred to as the "OG Alpha Woman."

Soni began her post with these words: "One OG ALPHA woman and four generations in one frame! Alia's nani, who is 97 years young. No, it's not her birthday today, but on the eve of her granddaughter's release she wanted to wish her this way."

Sharing her story, Soni wrote, "My mother escaped Nazi Germany when she was just six years old. Although German and not Jewish, they had to run because my grandfather was a brave man and went openly against Hitler.

"After a few years in Czechoslovakia, enduring many hardships, she and her family landed in the UK, escaping on a Jewish kindertransport train. The trials she faced were many.

"Then she met and married NN Razdan and finally started a new life in India."

Soni added, "Alpha women exist in many different ways. They're all around us. But ultimately I think all our mothers and grandmothers are Alpha women. Drop a love emoji if you agree... Would love to hear about some Alpha women that you know! Do share them with me."

Breaking down the trailer

The trailer for Alpha is an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled rush led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Sharvari, who was MIA in the teaser, is back in full vigour and lights up the screen alongside Alia.

Alia, aka Sita, introduces Bobby Deol (Baba) as a demon who rules by deceit. Sita takes a pledge to burn his Lanka.

Anil Kapoor also joins the bandwagon, leaving an impactful mark.

Last but not least, a cameo by Hrithik Roshan was also unveiled.

Hrithik Roshan, aka Kabir from War, will join the girls in their mission, Alpha.

About Alpha

Headlined by Alia and Sharvari, Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.

The release date has been pushed several times. Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

"Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," the banner's spokesperson said.

The film will release in theatres tomorrow.

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