<i>Alpha</i> Vs <i>Baby Do Die Do</i>: Huma Qureshi Asks, 'Why Should Only Two Boy-Led Films Compete?'

As Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do heads to cinemas this Friday, the actor isn't worried about sharing its release date with Alia Bhatt's Alpha. If anything, she sees it as a welcome change for Hindi cinema.

Baby Do Die Do is a special project for Huma. Besides playing the lead, the film also marks the first production under Saleem Siblings, the banner she has launched with her brother, actor Saqib Saleem. It's a new role for the actor, one that has also introduced her to the business side of filmmaking.

Asked by NDTV whether she sees the Baby Do Die Do-Alpha clash as a "women-first Friday", Huma didn't hesitate.

"I think it's a great time for female content," she said.

She also questioned why box office clashes are often viewed differently when women-led films are involved.

"I think there's space for more than one film to compete on the same day and still perform well. Why should only two boy films compete?" she said.

At the same time, Huma acknowledged that Baby Do Die Do is entering cinemas on a very different scale.

"Having said that, we are a very small film, very independently produced, and, you know, we just need a little bit of space."

The contrast between the two releases is evident. Baby Do Die Do is an independently produced film backed by the newly launched Saleem Siblings banner. Alpha, meanwhile, is a Yash Raj Films production and the first female-led instalment in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the action thriller is one of the studio's biggest releases of the year.

However, the scale of Alpha doesn't bother Huma.

Asked whether the clash makes her jittery, she said, "No, it doesn't make me jittery at all. I am only focused on my work and my film, and I'm only concerned about that."

She added, "Why should it? You know, I think there's enough space for everyone to have their moment in the sun."

Huma's confidence comes at a time when she has comfortably balanced theatrical releases and streaming projects. With films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur and Jolly LLB 2, along with the success of Maharani, she has built a career around characters that rarely follow the conventional Bollywood template.

In Baby Do Die Do, she plays a deaf and mute assassin, a role that required her to rely almost entirely on expressions and body language. Speaking about the experience, Huma admitted it was one of the toughest roles she has played, especially because dialogue delivery and accents have always been among her greatest strengths as an actor.

Beyond Baby Do Die Do, Huma already has another major project lined up. She will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, director Geetu Mohandas' gangster drama led by Yash, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Rukmini Vasanth. Without revealing much, Huma teased the film in one line: "It will blow people away."

The actor also spoke about filmmaker Zack Snyder's public praise for her. Snyder, who directed Huma in Army of the Dead, had earlier called her "one of the most amazing actors" he has worked with. Reacting to the compliment, Huma said, "He is very kind. His shout-out means a lot."