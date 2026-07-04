Once Asked To Make 127 Cuts, Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Punjab 95</i>, Now Titled <i>Satluj</i>, Releases After Years Of Delay With 'No Cuts'

After spending nearly three years in limbo, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj has finally been released on Zee5.

Originally titled Punjab '95, the Honey Trehan directorial had remained stuck amid a prolonged certification battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with the filmmaker earlier alleging that the board had sought 127 cuts.

The film, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday under its new title, Satluj.

It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

'There Are Absolutely No Cuts In The Film'

Celebrating the film's release during an Instagram Live session with director Honey Trehan, Diljit Dosanjh clarified that while the title had to be changed, the film itself remains untouched.

"Our film has finally been released on Zee5. Unfortunately, we couldn't keep the original title Punjab 95 for certain reasons, so it is now called Satluj. But there are absolutely no cuts in the film. The version I watched in theatres two years ago is exactly the same one I watched at home last week. If even a single cut had been made, I would not have promoted the film," Diljit said.

Trehan echoed the actor's statement, revealing that Jaswant Singh Khalra's wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, had also confirmed that the released version remained unchanged.

"Paramjit aunty also shared a post about the film and said this is the very same version she had watched earlier. Only the title has changed," he said.

The filmmaker added, "Everything I objected to, every word I refused to cut or mute, is still there in the film. So there is no question of any cuts."

Diljit also admitted that the release still feels unreal after years of uncertainty.

"I still can't believe our film has finally been released. Even this morning, I was asking Honey if it would really come out today. We've waited for this moment for so long that even the audience may find it hard to believe."

Thanking the actor for standing by the project, Trehan said, "Paaji, this wouldn't have been possible without your support. It may have taken a long time, but the wait has finally been worth it."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also urged audiences to watch the film, writing on Instagram, "Punjab 95 is one of the strongest and best films I have seen in recent times. It's finally out, uncut, on Zee5. The name has changed to Satluj, but the film remains the same. Make it a priority to watch it today."

When Honey Trehan Opened Up About Delays

The film's release comes nearly a year after Honey Trehan spoke to NDTV about the prolonged certification battle.

At the time, the filmmaker had said the CBFC had asked for 127 cuts, questioning what would remain of the film if those changes were accepted.

"After 127 cuts, only the trailer will be left. I don't agree with those 127 cuts. Even if the film is released with all those cuts, I'll remove my name from it. I can understand that there is pressure on my producers to release with 127 cards, where everything gets changed, and it becomes something else. But it's not directed by me, so why would I take CBFC's credit away? I think it's better if they can get the credit. It's probably coming from people with an agenda; these people at CBFC, when you speak to them, they can't even talk straight."

Trehan had also questioned several of the changes allegedly suggested during the certification process.

"Let me give an instance. The story is set in Punjab. Why would any sensible person remove 'Punjab' from the title itself? They are Punjabi cops wearing a turban, and they tell me to call them 'Police' and not 'Punjab Police'. Where is the logic?"

Referring to another objection, he had said, "They also said don't take Indira Gandhi's name. Okay, so then what should I call her? There's a film called Emergency that has been made on her whole life, and I can't even have one person take her name in the film? Why such partiality?"

The director had also alleged that the CBFC wanted Jaswant Singh Khalra's name changed, references to the Punjab Police removed, visuals of the Indian flag and Gurbani deleted, and names of locations where bodies were allegedly discovered omitted, besides changing the film's title.

Speaking about the attention the film received during the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, Trehan had told NDTV, "It went on for a week, and it died down because the government came in and extended their support to Diljit Dosanjh, and everything happened now. The people who were so vocal on social media, where are they now? It has all died down."

He added, "So, it's just when the government takes the right decision, when they come in support or to protect the artist and their freedom of speech, other people will understand."

Commenting on the certification process, Trehan had also said, "That's how politics plays a role. Now every controversy has died down."

A Long Road To Release

The film was first submitted to the CBFC in December 2022. It was scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 before the screening was withdrawn. Plans for an overseas release in early 2025 also failed to materialise.

Now, after years of delays and multiple hurdles, the film has finally reached audiences on Zee5 under the title Satluj, with the makers maintaining that only the title has changed and the film has been released in its original form.