36 Aboard Speedboat, Rough Seas: What We Know About Vietnam Tragedy So Far

At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a boat overturned near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island today, the local media reported. The boat was carrying 32 tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it sank.

The boat sank 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, throwing everyone on board into the sea, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported. The sea was rough when the boat sank, local media said. The Indian embassy in Hanoi said it set up control rooms as search and rescue operations would continue. "In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam," the embassy said in a post on X. Control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance. The first control room can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: +84 91 308 9165. The cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear and an investigation was underway.

