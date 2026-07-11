Indian Tourists Killed in Vietnam Boat Incident Updates: A boat carrying several Indian tourists overturned near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday. At least 15 Indians, including 13 men and 2 women, were killed in the incident. There were a total of 36 people on board the vessel.
21 people were rescued and taken to hospital, including two in critical condition, Vietnamese state media reported. The vessel was carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one attendant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the tragedy in a post on X. "Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.
Phu Quoc Boat Incident: 15 Passengers Undergoing Treatment, Two In Critical Condition
Among the 21 survivors of the speedboat capsizing incident at sea, four are in stable health and have been discharged from the hospital, 15 are undergoing treatment, and two remain in critical condition, according to the People's Committee of the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone (An Giang Province).
Vietnam Boat Accident News: Nearby Boats Rushed To The Scene And Began Pulling Passengers From The Water
Eyewitnesses told VN Express that nearby boats rushed to the scene and began pulling passengers from the water, before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other rescue agencies arrived. The rescue was difficult because many were trapped inside, VN Express reported.
Twenty-one people were rescued, and all the dead were recovered, authorities said. The injured were taken to hospitals.
Footage on Vietnamese TV showed rough seas and strong winds as rescue teams threw life buoys to people in the water. Jet skis ferried survivors back to shore while people on the beach provided first aid to victims.
(AP)
Vietnam Boat Accident News: Vietnamese Authorities Suspect Rough Sea Conditions And A Possible Mechanical Malfunction
Vietnamese authorities suspect a sudden mechanical malfunction and rough sea conditions caused a tourist speedboat to overturn near Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 15 Indian tourists.
Vietnam Boat Tragedy Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Expresses Pain, Anguish Over Tragic Boat Accident In Vietnam
"I am deeply pained and saddened to learn of the accident involving a boat carrying Indian tourists-including those from Tamil Nadu and other states-near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island in the An Thoi sea area of Vietnam, which resulted in the loss of lives.
I have ordered Tamil Nadu government officials to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs, and senior officials at the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to gather details about the affected individuals from Tamil Nadu and to carry out rescue operations and provide all necessary assistance", Tamil Nadu CM, C Joseph Vijay wrote on X.
வியட்நாம் நாட்டின் ஆன் தோய் கடல் பகுதியிலுள்ள ஹான் மே ருட் ங்வோய் (Hon May Rut Ngoai) தீவிற்கு சுற்றுலா சென்ற இந்தியர்கள் பயணித்த படகு இன்று காலை விபத்தில் சிக்கியதில் தமிழ்நாடு மற்றும் பிற மாநிலங்களைச் சேர்ந்த சுற்றுலாப் பயணிகள் உயிரிழந்த செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த மனவேதனையும்,…— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) July 11, 2026
36 Aboard Speedboat, Rough Seas: What We Know About Vietnam Tragedy
At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat overturned near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island today. It was carrying 32 tourists and four crew from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it sank. The Indian embassy has shared more information.
Vietnam Boat Tragedy Updates: Rahul Gandhi Offers Condolences To Families Of Victims
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged the government and the Ministry of External Affairs "to work closely with the Vietnamese authorities to ensure that every possible effort is made in the ongoing rescue operations and that all necessary assistance is extended to the affected families."
"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are also with those who are still missing, and with their families enduring an agonising wait," he said in a statement on X.
Deeply saddened by the tragic boat capsizing near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, carrying Indian tourists.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 11, 2026
My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are also with those who are still missing, and with their families enduring an agonising…
Vietnam Boat Tragedy Updates: Lava Mobiles Said Some Of Their Team Members, Channel Partners Involved In The Incident
In a post on X, Lava Mobiles said some of their team members and channel partners were involved in the incident.
"We are in constant touch with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities to gather information about the safety and well-being of our people. Our immediate priority is to extend all possible support to those affected and their families. Our teams in both India and Vietnam are in regular contact with the families and are providing all possible assistance," the company said in a statement.
A total of 110 Lava Distributors and Employees from South India were on a visit together, sources said.
Vietnam Boat Tragedy Updates: The Embassy of India In Hanoi Said Rescue Operations Ongoing
The exact details of the incident are still unknown, and the local authorities are conducting search and rescue operations, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam stated.
"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing," the Embassy of India in Hanoi wrote on X.
In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago.— India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026
Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.
In order to provide information…
"Extremely Saddened": PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives As Vietnam Boat Overturns Carrying Indian Tourists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives, including that of Indian tourists, in the boat capsize incident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, extending his sincere condolences to the bereaved families.
In a post on X, the prime minister said he was "extremely saddened" by the tragic accident and assured that the Indian Embassy and Consulate were providing all possible assistance to those affected.
"Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," PM Modi posted on X.
15 Indian Tourists Killed As Boat Overturns In Vietnam
Search and rescue operations are underway, and the Indian mission has set up control rooms to assist those affected.