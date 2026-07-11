Indian Tourists Killed in Vietnam Boat Incident Updates: A boat carrying several Indian tourists overturned near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday. At least 15 Indians, including 13 men and 2 women, were killed in the incident. There were a total of 36 people on board the vessel.

21 people were rescued and taken to hospital, including two in critical condition, Vietnamese state media reported. The vessel was carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one attendant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the tragedy in a post on X. "Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.