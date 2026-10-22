Namit Malhotra Says '<i>Ramayana</i> Belongs To Every Indian' As JioHotstar Announces Pay-Per-View Release

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part One is set to reach audiences beyond theatres, with JioHotstar and Prime Focus Studios announcing a partnership to make the highly anticipated film available through a pay-per-view offering on the streaming platform following its exclusive theatrical run.

The film, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, including in IMAX 3D, will be available for a separate on-demand purchase by audiences in India after its theatrical window.

Speaking about the partnership, Namit Malhotra, producer, filmmaker, founder and CEO of DNEG, said, "I believe Ramayana should be experienced on the biggest screen possible, in IMAX 3D. But our country's cinema infrastructure cannot reach everyone who holds this epic close. Ramayana belongs to every Indian, and our ambition must reflect that. JioHotstar has time and again shown how technology can bring a nation together through its sports and entertainment offering. That made them a natural partner to take Ramayana into people's hands and living rooms, after its theatrical run."

The partnership aims to expand access to the cinematic retelling of the Indian epic, leveraging JioHotstar's technology and reach to bring the film to audiences across the country in the highest possible quality on supported devices.

With the pay-per-view model, the makers are looking to extend the film's reach beyond the theatrical experience while allowing audiences across India to watch it at home after its cinema run.

The announcement marks a new digital distribution approach for Ramayana: Part One, bringing together the scale of a theatrical spectacle and the accessibility of an on-demand viewing experience.