Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Tribute To Her Father On His Death Anniversary: 'Love You Eternally'

Aishwarya with family. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to mark the seventh death anniversary of her father, late Krishnaraj Rai. The post consists of a series of pictures, starting with a photo frame displaying Krishnaraj Rai's image adorned with two floral garlands. The following image is a cherished throwback moment where Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, lovingly plants a kiss on her grandfather's cheek. The final slide captures a poignant family moment with Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Aishwarya's mother, Brinda Rai, posing in front of Krishnaraj Raj's portrait. Alongside the post, Aishwarya expressed her eternal love for her father. She wrote, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your Blessings.” FYI: Krishnaraj Rai died on March 18, 2017, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Actress Isha Koppikar was among the first ones to comment on Aishwarya Rai's picture. She posted folded hands with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post below:

In November last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan uploaded a special post on Instagram to celebrate her father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary. The actress shared a carousel of pictures featuring herself, Krishnaraj Rai and her bundle of joy, Aaradhya Bachchan. In one frame, Aishwarya, her mom Brindya Rai and Aaradhya are standing next to a photo of Krishnaraj Rai. In another, Krishnaraj Rai and little Aaradhya are flashing smiles for the camera. Along with the album, Aishwarya wrote, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous… no one like you… ever. Happy Birthday. Prayers in remembrance. We miss you so much.”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, also featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in prominent roles.