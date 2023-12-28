Don Actor Isha Koppikar Parts Ways With Husband Timmy Narang After 14 Years Of Marriage

Image shared on X. (courtesy: shrutisharma41)

Actor Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang, a hotelier, have parted ways, a report by ETimes claimed. The actress, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Don, has moved out of her matrimonial home alongside with her nine-year-old daughter Rianna. As per the report, the divorce came through last month. Talking to ETimes, a source said, "The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn't succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter."

On being contacted, Isha Koppikar told ETimes, "I have nothing to say. It's too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity."

Isha and Timmy married in November 2009. Reportedly, they fell in love after meeting at a gym. The duo had known each other for three years before they started dating. Isha and Timmy are Rianna's parents, whom they welcomed in July 2014.

Isha Koppikar is known for her roles in films such as Pinjar,Dil Ka Rishta, Darna Mana Hai, Rudraksh, Krishna Cottage, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and Salaam-e-Ishq. She has also featured in Marathi, Tamil, and Kannada films. Isha was also part of web series such as Fixerr, Dhahanam and Suranga.

The actress will next be seen in Ayalaan, an upcoming Tamil science fiction film. It is being directed by R Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios. The film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and Bala Saravanan.