Isha Koppikar On Her Divorce From Timmy Narang: "Can't Pinpoint What Went Wrong"

Isha Koppikar opened up about her divorce from hotelier Timmy Narang in an interview with Bombay Times recently. Earlier, this year, Timmy confirmed their divorce to The Times Of India after speculation about their separation were circulating on social media. In her recent conversation with Bombay Times, Isha said Timmy took the decision on his own and it did affect their 10 year-old daughter Rianna. Reflecting on what went wrong in their marriage, Isha said, "I really cannot pinpoint what went wrong... we just kind of drifted apart. It was his decision, he said, This is not working out'. And I said, 'Okay, fine'. Then, we just parted ways. Only mature people can take decisions like these...It was easy for me not to give him a divorce, but that would go against my values. We separated amicably. It was very tough for me. I wanted some answers, which I got from the universe. I'm very spiritual. What's the point of being together and then bickering and fighting constantly? After all, when something stagnates, it stinks... even water."

Isha said she wanted time to break the news in front of her daughter. Accusing husband Timmy Narang of his "irresponsibility", Isha told the publication, "It was irresponsible of him because I wanted Rianna to accept it slowly. I wanted to bring it up with her in a different way, but before that, he spoke about it. He later agreed that it was a blunder and apologised for it."

Confirming their divorce, Timmy Narang told The Times Of India earlier, "After contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, we proceeded to file for it. The divorce was granted in November last year and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don't see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven't read the latest report, considering the legal option isn't even an option because the divorce has already come through. It's as simple as that." Timmy also mentioned that Isha has moved out of his house with their daughter, Rianna.

Isha and Timmy got married in November 2009. Reports suggest that the duo fell in love after meeting at a gym. Before officially dating, the two had known each other for three years. Isha and Timmy are the parents of a 10-year-old daughter, Rianna, whom they welcomed in July 2014.