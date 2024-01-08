Timmy Narang Confirms Divorce From Isha Koppikar: 'It Was On Amicable Terms'

Image was shared on X.(courtesy: netamakerIndia)

Rumours have been doing rounds about actress Isha Koppikar parting ways with her husband, hotelier Timmy Narang. The couple maintained a dignified silence on the matter for a long time. Now Timmy Narang cleared the air in a conversation with The Times Of India. He said, "After contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, we proceeded to file for it. The divorce was granted in November last year and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don't see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven't read the latest report, considering the legal option isn't even an option because the divorce has already come through. It's as simple as that." Timmy also mentioned that Isha has moved out of his house with their daughter, Rianna.

Isha and Timmy got married in November 2009. Reports suggest that the duo fell in love after meeting at a gym. Before officially dating, the two had known each other for three years. Isha and Timmy are the parents of a 9-year-old daughter, Rianna, whom they welcomed in July 2014.

Isha Koppikar has been extremely transparent about her personal and professional life. For instance, about two years ago, the star opened up about her experience with the casting couch. In an interview with Indian Express, she said, “I called up the hero, who asked me to meet him alone. At that point, he was being accused of infidelity, so he asked me to visit him minus my staff.” After that Isha mentioned that she called the producer and said that she was selected due to “talent and looks and if that can get me good work, then it's good enough.”

Isha Koppikar also stated, “I was thrown out of the film.”

Isha Koppikar's career began as a model in the ‘90s. She also competed in the Miss India beauty pageant in the year 1995, winning the Miss Talent Crown. Isha has worked in various Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi films. Some of her Bollywood hits include Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Hum Tum, Don, Darling, and 36 China Town. Up next, Isha will be seen in the Tamil film, Ayalaan.