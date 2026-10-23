Tom Skerritt, <i>Alien</i> And <i>Top Gun</i> Actor, Dies At 93

Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt, best known for his roles in films such as Alien and Top Gun, has died at the age of 93.

The actor, who also earned an Emmy Award for his performance in the television drama Picket Fences, died on Wednesday due to natural causes, his publicist confirmed to Variety.

Background

Skerritt had a career spanning six decades, appearing in several acclaimed films and television productions. His performances across genres established him as a familiar face in Hollywood, with roles ranging from science fiction and war dramas to comedy and television.

One of his most recognised performances came in Ridley Scott's 1979 science fiction horror film Alien, in which he played Dallas, the captain of the spaceship Nostromo. The film went on to become a landmark title in the genre.

In 1986, Skerritt appeared in Tony Scott's Top Gun, starring alongside Tom Cruise. He portrayed Commander Mike Viper Metcalf, an experienced instructor at the US Navy's fighter pilot school. The film became a major box-office success and remains one of his best-known screen appearances.

His filmography also included Robert Altman's war comedy MASH (1970), in which he played surgeon Duke Forrest. In Robert Redford's 1992 film A River Runs Through It, Skerritt portrayed a Presbyterian minister. He later appeared in Seth MacFarlane's comedy Ted (2012), showcasing his versatility across different kinds of roles.

Tom Skerritt's Television Career And Emmy Win

Alongside his film work, Skerritt enjoyed considerable success on television. He played Jimmy Brock, the sheriff of a small, unconventional town, in David E. Kelley's CBS dramedy Picket Fences.

His performance earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1993. He was nominated again in the same category in 1994, further cementing his standing as a television actor.

Early Life And Personal Life

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Skerritt attended Wayne State University and the University of California, Los Angeles, before serving in the US Air Force. He made his feature film debut in the 1962 Korean War drama War Hunt, beginning a screen career that would continue for more than 60 years.

Skerritt is survived by his third wife, Julie Tokashiki, whom he married in 1998, and his children Andy, Matt, Erin and Colin. His children are from his previous marriages to Charlotte Shanks and Sue Oran.