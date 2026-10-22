Tiger Shroff Firing Case Accused To Be Tried Under Organised Crime Act MCOCA

All those arrested, 10 so far, in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case will be charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, or MCOCA, the police said.

According to sources, the police have begun gathering evidence and completing the necessary documentation to invoke MCOCA.

At least two men fired gunshots at the 36-year-old actor's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to the Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri. Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder attempt.

The three shooters had been arrested in Rajasthan's Kota. They were attempting to escape to Nepal via Delhi.

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case.

Police sources have told NDTV that the gang wanted to target another high-profile personality. As they couldn't do so because of heavy security, they improvised.

"After checking out areas frequented by this individual, the shooters realised that they would not be able to get to the person. This was when they shifted their target to Tiger Shroff after learning - through reels posted by his fans - that the actor did not have police protection," the source said.

Among the 10 arrested, there are also two women who allegedly supplied weapons to the accused who fired shots at the actor's car.

On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff's team issued a stern warning against the circulation of fabricated stories, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor, urging media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing it.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)