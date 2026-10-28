UAE President Honours flydubai Hero Captain, Crew For Courageous Actions

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members in recognition of their courage, professionalism and commitment to passenger safety during an in-flight terror incident in September which was averted by their bravery and alertness.

The prestigious honour recognises the crew's efforts in responding to the terror incident and ensuring the safety of passengers, highlighting the critical role played by aviation professionals in managing challenging situations and safeguarding lives.

The awards were presented by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Sheikh Hamdan commended the crew members for their actions, praising their sense of responsibility and dedication to their duties.

The recognition underscores the UAE leadership's appreciation for individuals whose conduct reflects courage, service and a strong commitment to public safety.

Following the ceremony, the crew members expressed their gratitude to the UAE President for the honour, describing it as a source of pride. They said the recognition reflected the leadership's appreciation of the values of dedication, service and commitment demonstrated by aviation professionals in the discharge of their responsibilities.

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The ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

What Happened On flydubai Flight

On September 30, Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight FZ 1073 was prevented from crashing after Machchhar, who was attacked with a crash axe by his Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, opened the cockpit door and alerted the crew. Within minutes, passengers, including two off-roster pilots, took control of the plane and averted the alleged crash attempt.

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The four passengers were: Yaniv Hayun, a plumber who reportedly choked al-Hammami and then used lessons he picked up from the TV show "Mayday" to pull back on the yoke to stabilise the aircraft. Hayun was accompanied by Asaf Rajuan, an insurance agency owner, who helped overpower al-Hammami. The two were joined by Zvika Manes, CEO of Bank Leumi's underwriting company, who tied up al-Hammami with earphones.

Shota Musaev, a dentist, who was reportedly the only doctor on the flight, attended to the badly wounded Machchhar and provided first aid.

Recognition Of Aviation Safety And Professionalism

The honour comes amid the aviation sector's continued emphasis on operational safety, crew preparedness and effective decision-making during unexpected in-flight situations. Pilots and cabin crew are trained to respond to emergencies through established procedures, coordinated communication and a focus on protecting passengers and fellow crew members.

For the UAE, a major international aviation hub connecting destinations across continents, the recognition also highlights the importance of professionalism and accountability in maintaining public confidence in air travel.

The Order of Zayed II is among the UAE's state honours, awarded in recognition of distinguished service and contributions. The presentation to Captain Machchhar and his colleagues reflects the country's appreciation of their efforts during the September incident.

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The recognition also carries significance for the Indian aviation community, with Captain Machchhar's inclusion highlighting the contribution of Indian professionals working in the UAE's international aviation industry.

By honouring the flydubai crew, the UAE leadership has placed a spotlight on the people behind safe air travel and the responsibilities they shoulder every time an aircraft takes to the skies. Their recognition serves as a reminder that professionalism, courage and a commitment to passenger welfare remain central to aviation safety.