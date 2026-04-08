Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone's <i>AA22xA6</i> Is Now Called <i>Raaka</i>. Bonus - Allu's Devilish Look

Allu Arjun and Atlee's first collaboration, tentatively titled AA22xA6, has been renamed Raaka. On Wednesday, Allu Arjun shared the first-look poster of the film, sporting a devilish avatar on his 44th birthday.

Interestingly, the makers released the poster in nine different languages, including Hindi and English and five other regional ones, hinting at a pan-India release.

Breaking Down the Poster

In the poster, Allu Arjun sports prosthetic makeup, implying an older age.

His kohl-rimmed eyes and a big claw sticking out of a woollen attire hint at a frightening character.

The caption simply reads, "Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."

About Raaka

The sci-fi action drama, produced by Sun Pictures, was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday in April. This marks the first collaboration between the actor and Atlee.

Allu Arjun will reportedly play four different characters in Raaka. Sources suggest he will portray a grandfather, a father, and two sons. There is also buzz that the story might delve into the idea of two parallel universes. That said, none of these details has been officially confirmed by the makers yet.

Deepika Padukone is also playing a pivotal role in the film.

According to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun is expected to earn around ₹175 crore for Raaka, along with a backend deal giving him a 15% stake in the profits. Atlee, on the other hand, will charge ₹100 crore for the movie. The report also mentions that the overall budget for the film is ₹800 crore, with around ₹200 crore allocated for production and ₹250 crore for VFX.