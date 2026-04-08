'Kashmiri Crossfire <i>Mein Hi Marte Hain</i>': Samay Raina Trolls India's Got Latent Backlash

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who landed in a major controversy with the infamous episode of India's Got Latent featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, is set to return with another season of his YouTube show.

The comic announced the much-awaited news on his Still Alive special which he posted on his official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

In February 2025, Samay Raina faced severe backlash after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia landed in a major controversy over his comment on parents and sex at the former's YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent. The video went viral on social media, dominating the headlines with Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and others on the show facing police complaints across the country.

After a long wait, Samay Raina directly addressed the India's Got Latent controversy through a live act, which was recorded and shared on his social media.

Referring to Ranveer Allahabadia -- best known by his profile name BeerBiceps -- as "the monk who sold my Ferrari", the comedian said, "I didn't even say anything in that episode. I was sitting quietly in the corner. Hum Kashmiri crossfire mein hi marte hain... Hell broke loose...

"And, for what? A f****ing joke that you didn't like. I could not believe it, the scale they took it was insane, disproportionate. Everybody makes mistakes... Everytime a comedian, a public figure hurts by saying something, you lose that person as an audience forever. That is the punishment you get."

In his 1.21-hour special, Samay Raina also said that what happened to Ranveer Allahbadia was "unfair".

"When the whole country was after him, I decided I will defend this guy till the f***ing end. But the kind of joke he cracked, I couldn't even defend that joke at my own home!"

From politicians, celebrities, to Sunil Pal, the comic also said that everyone came after the show. "Sunil Pal said, 'Learn from Kapil Sharma'. Kapil Sharma was supposed to come on our next episode. All the irrelevant people trying to get some limelight by kicking the f***ing dead at that time.

"B Praak also waded into it. Who even called you? Shaktimaan also joined in. How will we fight Shaktimaan? Sorry, Shaktimaan! Shaktimaan has killed children 'fak-fak-fak karke'. How are you taking the moral high ground?" he added.

After the controversy broke, Samay Raina also deleted all the 18 episodes of the show from YouTube, saying he was cooperating with the authorities but it was too much to handle for him.

The comedian, who rose to stardom as the co-winner of Prime Video's stand-up comedy contest Comicstaan 2, also had a reality check for audiences.

"You are never watching as who we are. We are just playing the character on the Internet. If we honestly say what we think on the Internet, we will get three FIRs daily.

"Be safe in India. In India, the Internet is not a platform to showcase your art. In India, the Internet is a game we play to set a high score in our bank accounts. Main bhi Internet par naatak hee kar raha hoon. You play the room, it's all a fascade."

Once again drawing from his "Kashmiri Pandit wisdom", Samay Raina said one should only fight when the fight is fair.

"When the fight is not fair, you f*** off from there. We are five per cent in Kashmir. If my parents would have taken up arms, saying 'We'll fight for our motherland, they all would have died. I'm so glad all the Kashmiri Pandits fled the Valley overnight. Today we are stil alive, still killing it, still f***ing rocking it wherever we are. That's what it is about sometimes, it's about survival," he added.

Towards the end of the stand-up special, the comedian spoke about the future of India's Got Latent.

"I thought a lot about it, but I don't think my show could have ended on a higher point. Let me rephrase that. I don't think the season one of my show could have ended on a higher point.

"Show toh main laoonga, bhai. Because I had a lot of fun doing that show. I want to have fun till the time I'm alive. I want to do a wild, wild f***ing show," he concluded.

The India's Got Latent controversy also made it to the Parliament. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also summoned Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other panellists Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

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