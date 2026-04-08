Mrunal Thakur Calls Ranveer Singh 'Lucky Charm': "He's The Reason I Exist In This Industry"

Love Sonia actress Mrunal Thakur has credited Ranveer Singh for launching her career in the Hindi film industry. The revelation might surprise many fans, but Mrunal considers Ranveer her "lucky charm" for uplifting her career.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Mrunal shared that she did a commercial with Ranveer. After that, big breaks came her way.

Mrunal said, "My heart is happy. He is my lucky charm. He is the reason why I exist in this industry in the first place. I did a commercial with him for a hair brand as a model, and when that commercial hit the screens... it was then that filmmakers started noticing me. That is how I give my credit to him. This man has really helped me. Such a positive person—he deserves all the success."

Mrunal Thakur also praised Ranveer Singh for his stellar performance in Dhurandhar 2.

Praising his acting calibre, Mrunal said, "The acting was not surface level. It had depth and layers. I didn't watch it as Ranveer Singh. I only saw it as Hamza... it was more of a character than a hero. I just feel incredibly proud of Ranveer because he is so hardworking. I pray and wish that whatever he does should be a blockbuster! He can do everything."

Mrunal Thakur's Body of Work

Mrunal Thakur came to prominence with the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya.

She made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia. Mrunal went on to feature in films like Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Sita Ramam, Lust Stories 2, and Son of Sardaar 2 across languages and mediums.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The sequel surpassed the lifetime haul of the original within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.

Pushpa 2 had a whopping ₹945.75 crore contribution from the Hindi market, coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from the South Indian states. Dhurandhar 2 has matched the Hindi contribution with ₹960.54 crore but couldn't earn a comparable amount from the Southern states compared to Allu Arjun's blockbuster. Dhurandhar 2 became the second-highest net grosser in India.

Dhurandhar 2 has already beaten the domestic collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which minted ₹1,030.42 crore (net).