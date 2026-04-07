'14 Songs In 11 Days': Aditya Dhar Applauds <i>Dhurandhar</i> Composer's 'Rare' Skills

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate headlines. Not only for its terrific box office numbers and powerful performances, but also for its music album, which has generated quite a buzz. By reviving old Hindi hits, classic qawwalis, and independent songs, and presenting the audience with an eclectic music album, the Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 tracks have topped the music platforms for months.

As the film completed a stellar 19‑day run at the box office, Aditya Dhar wrote an emotional message praising composer Shashwat Sachdev's “rare” skills.

In a long note, Aditya Dhar shared how Shashwat created 9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM completed in 6 days. The magic repeated itself as he recreated the same feat for the second film.

For the second part, he composed “14 songs in 11 days, BGM in 3.” Calling this marvellous achievement an “absolute rarity for any film in the world,” Aditya Dhar said his “dear” Sha showed rare resilience.

He began the note with these words: “Here's to Shashwat Sachdev. Some collaborations go beyond work; they become deeply personal. Sha has been that for me. Not just the music composer of Dhurandhar, but someone I see as a younger brother, someone I've shared chaos, silence, ideas, and some of the most intense creative days with. What he's done on this film still doesn't feel real when I say it out loud. 9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM done in 6 days.”

“And then Dhurandhar Part 2: 14 songs in 11 days, BGM in 3. At that speed, at that scale, with that kind of emotional depth and that kind of extraordinary quality, it's beyond crazy. And what makes it even more unreal is how both the albums, released within a span of 3 months, reached the top global charts, with almost every song being loved and celebrated—something that's an absolute rarity for any film in the world,” he continued.

“For almost 15 days, my house stopped being a house. It became a living, breathing studio. Every room had something going on—music in the living room, recordings in the bedrooms, writing in the balconies. Singers and musicians walked in and out endlessly. Days and nights just blended into each other. 21–22‑hour stretches, no real sense of time, just a shared madness to get it right,” Dhar added.

“And right at the centre of all of it was Sha. Holding everything together. Creating, composing, guiding, reacting, evolving, all at once. There were days he was unwell, running on barely any sleep, dealing with health scares, but he still showed up fully, without compromise, without slowing down. That kind of resilience is rare,” Dhar concluded.

Dhurandhar 2 – Music album

Dhurandhar 2 sets the mood with Aari Aari, a popular Punjabi folk‑based refrain famously remixed by Bombay Rockers in the 2000s.

As Ranveer Singh goes on a killing spree, audiences get the sense that it won't be an easy ride.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 1977 classic Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain, Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan's love song Hum Pyar Karne Wale, the 1989 banger Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar (starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt), and Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev, all dominate the narrative of Dhurandhar 2, as the director lets music supersede his narrative.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 became the second‑highest net grosser in India after Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.