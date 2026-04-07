Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Review 'Gripping, Immersive' <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>. Aditya Dhar Reacts

Joining the bandwagon of the Dhurandhar 2 fan club are none other than the power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. On Monday, the stars shared their reviews of the Ranveer Singh blockbuster on their respective Instagram Stories. Director Aditya Dhar also replied to their heartfelt messages, expressing his gratitude.

Anushka Sharma Calls Aditya Dhar 'Fiercely Original'; He Replies

Tagging Aditya Dhar, Anushka wrote: "What a fantastic film you've made! It takes so much conviction to make an almost four-hour-long film. Gripping, immersive, meticulously crafted—the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker."

Praising her first co-star Ranveer Singh for his 'solid' performance, Anushka wrote: "You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance."

"Madhavan, Rampal, Rakesh Bedi Sir, and each and every fantastic actor in the film—every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one," Anushka added.

Aditya Dhar replied to Anushka: "This is truly overwhelming coming from such an exceptional talent like you. Thank you so much, Anushka. It only pushes us to aim higher, to tell stories with honesty, heart and purpose, and to keep striving to create something that truly moves people."

Virat Kohli Calls Aditya Dhar 'Genius'; He Replies

"Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW," wrote Kohli on his Instagram.

Calling Virat a 'legend', Aditya Dhar replied: "Woowww! Can't believe this is happening. Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your Under-19 WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different. The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way. We'll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind."

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released last December, became the highest-earning film in a single language. Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the lifetime haul of its prequel within 11 days.

On day 18, Dhurandhar 2 roared past Rs 1,000 crore (net) in India, becoming the second-highest net grosser. All Arjun's Pushpa 2 achieved the feat in 16 days.