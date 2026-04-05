<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till April 4: Next Stop For Ranveer Singh's Film - Rs 1600 Crore (Worldwide)

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is on a rampage.

What's Happening

On Day 17, it grossed Rs 1,564.30 crore worldwide. This puts it alongside giants like Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The entire franchise, including the first Dhurandhar, now totals Rs 2,871.65 crore globally, surpassing the lifetime hauls of Baahubali and Pushpa.

Sacnilk reported Day 17 India nett at Rs 25.65 crore, pushing the running net to Rs 985.02 crore and India gross to Rs 1,179.30 crore. Overseas stands at Rs 385 crore.

Hindi led with Rs 24.25 crore from 13,094 shows at 29% occupancy, followed by Tamil's Rs 50 lakhs from 364 shows (33% occupancy) and Telugu's Rs 70 lakhs from 522 shows (26% occupancy).

Breakdown Of Numbers

Week 1 delivered Rs 674.17 crore. Week 2 added Rs 263.15 crore. Day 16 brought Rs 21.55 crore, a 17.8% rise from day 15.

Day 11 peaked at Rs 68.10 crore, its top second-week single day. Sacnilk data shows it beat the original Dhurandhar's full Rs 840.20 crore lifetime in just 11 days (versus 100+ for the 2025 first film). It has outrun Jawan and KGF Chapter 2 in week 2 too.

The film screens across 9,979 venues nationwide. Day 17 language splits: Hindi at Rs 13.54 crore, Telugu Rs 0.39 crore, Tamil Rs 0.30 crore.

Background

The story tracks Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a Punjabi grieving his family's loss. R&AW turns him into Hamza Ali Mazari, a deadly spy in Karachi.

It mixes spy fiction with real events like the 2014 elections, 2016 demonetization, and Chakki Bank station's renaming to Pathankot.

Ranveer Singh stars in the 3-hour-49-minute (229 min) U/A-certified epic, hailed as his career best. Sanjay Dutt plays SSP Chaudhary Aslam. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, the ISI plotter.