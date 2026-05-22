Shane Gillis Responds After Handler Calls Kevin Hart Roast Jokes “Gross” And “Racist”

Shane Gillis has hit back at Chelsea Handler, escalating their feud after she criticised his and fellow comedian Tony Henchcliffe's “racist” and “gross” jokes at Kevin Hart's recent roast. In a cheeky statement shared with Page Six through his representative, Gillis appeared to mock Handler's remarks while promoting his upcoming show.

“This is a big moment for Chelsea. I am glad she's capitalising. Good for her. We're all rooting for her. Anyway come see me July 17th at the football stadium in Philly,” the comedian said.

Where It All Started?

The feud escalated after Handler appeared on the “Deon Cole's Funny Knowing You” podcast, where she slammed both Gillis and fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe over jokes made during the roast.

“No. I mean, it was ick. It was gross,” Handler said, calling the jokes “sexist,” “racist,” and offensive.

Handler specifically took issue with a joke Gillis made referencing lynching while roasting Kevin Hart.

“I don't find those jokes to be funny,” Handler said. “Jokes about lynching Black people, lynching is not a joke. That's worse than rape.”

The former “Chelsea Handler Show” host argued that Hart “deserved” a more elevated roast, adding that comedians should be able to “go for it without being gross.”

“There was so much disgustingness, I knew it was gonna be a gross vibe,” she said.

Gillis, who hosted Hart's roast, also sparked backlash during the event after introducing Handler with jokes referencing her attendance at a 2010 gathering hosted by late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He also mocked her political views, calling her a “Zionist” and a “big fan of abortions.”

Sheryl Underwood's Husband Suicide

Handler also criticised Hinchcliffe over a joke about Sheryl Underwood's late husband, Michael Sparkman, who died by suicide in 1990.“I find that to be gross. I found them making fun of Sheryl Underwood's dead husband, who committed suicide, is gross. You know, she's fine with that. If she says she's fine with that, she's fine with that. I wasn't fine with that,” she said.

On an episode of “Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast,” Underwood defended Hinchcliffe's joke saying, “Sometimes humor is the thing.”