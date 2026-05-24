<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Mohanlal's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Drishyam 3 seems to be enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office. In just three days, the Mohanlal starrer has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in the Indian market and continues to attract strong footfall across regions.

According to a Sacnilk report, the film collected Rs 13.7 crore through ticket windows on day 3. Breaking down the numbers, Malayalam screenings remained the biggest contributor with Rs 11.65 crore, while Telugu shows added Rs 1.2 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 60 lakh, and Kannada screenings brought in another Rs 25 lakh.

With this, Drishyam 3's total India gross collection now stands at Rs 47.17 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 40.6 crore so far.

The film is also performing exceptionally well overseas. On Saturday alone, Drishyam 3 minted Rs 25 crore in international markets, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 70 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has now climbed to an impressive Rs 117.17 crore.

Day 3 Occupancy Report

In terms of occupancy, Drishyam 3 recorded an overall occupancy rate of 50.2 percent on May 23 across 5,185 shows nationwide.

Malayalam screenings dominated with a strong overall occupancy of 66.52 percent. Among these, morning shows recorded 48.50 percent occupancy, afternoon shows registered 69.42 percent, evening shows witnessed 75.42 percent, and night shows stood at 72.75 percent.

On the other hand, Kannada screenings registered an overall occupancy rate of 24.27 percent. Morning shows recorded 8.38 percent occupancy, afternoon shows stood at 25.25 percent, evening shows saw 19.75 percent, and night shows peaked at 30.88 percent.

Tamil screenings also witnessed a solid response with an overall occupancy of 50.69 percent. Morning shows recorded 18.22 percent occupancy, afternoon shows stood at 50.44 percent, evening shows registered 40.44 percent, and night shows climbed to 67.11 percent.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy rate of 25.19 percent. Morning shows witnessed 14.50 percent occupancy, afternoon shows registered 26.00 percent, evening shows stood at 22.67 percent, and night shows recorded 23.50 percent.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, and Esther Anil as Anu George. Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, and Kalabhavan Shajohn are also part of the film.

The movie serves as the third instalment in the Drishyam franchise, following Drishyam and Drishyam 2.