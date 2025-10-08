Raghav Juyal Says Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan "Couldn't Stop Laughing" At Samay Raina's 'Say No To Cruise' T-Shirt

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025. Comedian Samay Raina's T-shirt reading 'Say No to Cruise' at the star-studded premiere of the show attracted considerable attention. One of the show's leads, Raghav Juyal, revealed Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's reaction to the T-shirt.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Raghav Juyal recounted the moment Samay Raina turned heads with his cheeky T-shirt at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Raghav said, "Yeh T-shirt pehen ke waha par pohcha hua hai. Aur log has rahe hai, Aryan has raha hai, sab has rahe hai. Woh kar sakta hai, woh toh aisa hi hai na. Hum nahi kar sakte na. Pure party mein aise hi ghum raha tha, T-shirt dikha dikha ke, sabko (He showed up wearing that T-shirt, and everyone was laughing - Aryan was laughing, the crowd was laughing, the whole place was cracking up. Of course, he can pull it off; that's the kind of person he is. We couldn't do that even if we tried. He was roaming around the entire party proudly flaunting the T-shirt, showing it to everyone). Sabke samne aise hi dikha raha hai yeh aadmi (He was doing that right in front of everyone)."

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's reactions, the actor said, "Sir ke liye toh sabhi bachche hai na yaar, sir treats everyone like a beta (For Sir, everyone's like his own child - he treats them all like his son)."

What Samay Raina's "Say No to Cruise" T-Shirt Meant

Samay Raina's 'Say No to Cruise' T-shirt was seemingly an indirect reference to ex-Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede, who led the 2021 investigation against Aryan Khan. The latter was arrested and charged with possession, consumption, and sale or purchase of banned drugs.

Aryan Khan, Ayaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested a day after the NCB raided a cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned substances. Twenty people were arrested in total.

Sameer Wankhede became widely known after Aryan's arrest. Aryan Khan spent 25 days in jail before being granted bail.

Episode 1 Of The Series And Wankhede's Allegations

In the first episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a character heavily inspired by Sameer Wankhede appears outside a Bollywood party, looking for people from "Bollywood" who are using drugs.

Sameer Wankhede has approached the Delhi High Court against the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan over his portrayal in this Aryan Khan-directed web series.

On September 25, this year, Wankhede filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 2 crore in damages from Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He has stated that the damages would be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for patient treatment.

In his statement, Wankhede said that The Ba***ds of Bollywood had been "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner," particularly since the case involving him and Aryan Khan remains pending in the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court in Mumbai.

He added, "Furthermore, the series, inter alia, depicts a character making an obscene gesture - specifically, showing a middle finger after reciting the slogan 'Satyamev Jayate', which is part of the National Emblem. This act constitutes a grave and sensitive violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which attracts penal consequences under law."

"In addition, the content of the series contravenes various provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as it seeks to outrage national sentiment through the use of obscene and offensive material," Wankhede claimed.

The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on October 30.

In A Nutshell

Raghav Juyal broke his silence on Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's reactions to comedian Samay Raina's T-shirt at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which stated 'Say No to Cruise'. The actor revealed that everyone was laughing and added that Samay can pull off such bold moves, while others couldn't.

