Samay Raina In "Say No To Cruise" T-Shirt Poses With Aryan Khan. Pic Courtesy: Cousin Arjun Chhiba

Aryan Khan has been making headlines ever since the release of his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the project hit the Netflix screens on September 18. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Among the who's who of Bollywood, comedian Samay Raina was also present at the event.

In a picture shared on Instagram by Aryan's cousin, Arjun Chhiba, we see Aryan and Samay posing together, joined by a few other friends. What caught everyone's attention was the message on Samay's T-shirt: “Say No to Cruise.” Yes, you guessed it right. It was a cheeky nod to Aryan's infamous arrest in connection with an alleged drug-related incident during a cruise party.

Arjun Chhiba, the son of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhibber, posted the snap on Saturday. Take a look:

For context, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, 2021, for possession, use, and sale of banned drugs. His arrest came after the agency raided a cruise ship and reportedly seized illegal substances. A total of twenty people were arrested in the case.

Coming back to The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the series is currently holding the number one spot on Netflix's list of the top 10 most-viewed shows in India. It features several stars, including Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa. Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orhan Awatramani (aka Orry), Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan, and others make cameo appearances in the series.

The seven-episode series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya Lalwani), a boy from Delhi who has just found success with a hit action film called Revolver. His sudden fame catches the eye of Freddy Sodawallah (played by Manish Chaudhari), who quickly signs him for a three-film deal. The show then takes viewers through Aasmaan's journey as he navigates the chaotic, unpredictable and glamorous world of Bollywood.