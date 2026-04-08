Deepika Padukone Hits Back At Trolls Over <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> 'Silent Treatment': 'Watched It Way Before Any Of You Did'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on a record-breaking spree as the film nears three weeks at the ticket window. A large section of the Internet has been targeting Deepika Padukone over her "silent treatment" since the film's release. Trolls said that Deepika didn't share any celebratory post for Ranveer's stupendous success, nor did she review the film on social media.

A few days ago, Deepika gave a befitting reply to the trolls. A viral social media post read in the caption: "Deepika Padukone just gave the 'silent treatment' to a Rs 500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence."

"Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet's favourite drama?" the post added.

In the comments section, Deepika wrote: "The latter, my friend. P.S.: I watched it way before any of you did. Now who's the joke on?"

When Deepika Reviewed Dhurandhar in December

Deepika didn't join the bandwagon of the Dhurandhar 2 fan club with stars like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar so far.

But when the first part released in December last year, she shared her review on social media on the film's release day.

She wrote: "Dhurandhar has been watched, and it is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

This time, Deepika accompanied Ranveer to dinner dates at cafes and Mumbai's famous Benne Dosa, along with Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, after the film's release.

However, she hasn't written anything on social media about the film or Ranveer's performance to date.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

From becoming the second-highest net grosser in India to beating the stellar collections of Baahubali 2, there's no stopping for Ranveer Singh's monster hit in the near future.

In 18 days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted Rs 1,000 crore (net) in India, becoming the second-fastest after Pushpa 2. It also surpassed the lifetime haul of Dhurandhar in 11 days.

In the second part, Ranveer Singh, Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal reprise their roles.