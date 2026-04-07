Aditya Dhar Says 'Ready For National Awards' As <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Roars Across The World

Praises have been pouring in for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, which released on March 19, has been wreaking havoc at the box office, and it truly is a milestone moment. Recently, veteran actor Raj Zutshi's niece Sankshita reviewed Dhurandhar: The Revenge and mentioned how the director totally deserves a National Award.

She wrote, "@main_zutshirai Chaaachuuuu! It was wonderful to see you on screen again. 'I'll have to share this with someone.' @adityadharfilms. Mr Dhar!!! What an extraordinary film! Sequels can be challenging, given the high expectations from the original, but Dhurandhar 2 has genuinely exceeded them all! You truly deserve a National Award for the remarkable legacy you've built!"

Instagram/Sankshita Zutsi

Aditya Dhar re-shared it on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Always prepared for the National Awards!"

Raj Zutshi played the role of Lt. General Shamshad Hassan, the Director General of ISI in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He essays the role of the central antagonist, serving as the head of the Pakistan's military intelligence.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Praising The Film

Last night, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too took to their Instagram stories to praise the film. Director Aditya Dhar also replied to their heartfelt messages, expressing his gratitude.

Tagging Aditya Dhar, Anushka wrote, "What a fantastic film you've made! It takes so much conviction to make an almost four-hour-long film. Gripping, immersive, meticulously crafted—the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker."

Praising her first co-star Ranveer Singh for his 'solid' performance, Anushka wrote, "You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance."

"Madhavan, Rampal, Rakesh Bedi Sir, and each and every fantastic actor in the film—every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one," Anushka added.

Aditya Dhar replied to Anushka, "This is truly overwhelming coming from such an exceptional talent like you. Thank you so much, Anushka. It only pushes us to aim higher, to tell stories with honesty, heart and purpose, and to keep striving to create something that truly moves people."

"Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW," wrote Kohli on his Instagram.

Calling Virat a 'legend', Aditya Dhar replied, "Woowww! Can't believe this is happening. Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your Under-19 WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different. The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way. We'll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind."

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new film surpassed the lifetime haul of Dhurandhar within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.

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