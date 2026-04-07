Gaurav Gera Reveals <i>Dhurandhar</i> Audition Scene That Landed Him Aalam Bhai Role

Gaurav Gera won over the audience with his character Mohammad Aalam (also known as Aalam Bhai) in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. He is an Indian intelligence handler who poses as a juice vendor in Lyari to maintain his identity as an undercover spy operating in Karachi, Pakistan. He has been applauded for one of the most critical scenes in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where Aalam Bhai convinces Hamza (Ranveer Singh) to let him take the brunt of Pinda's (Udaybir Sandhu) death. Gaurav Gera revealed that though this scene was in the second part, it was indeed the one he auditioned for to bag his role in the Dhurandhar franchise.

What's Happening

Gaurav Gera told Hindustan Times, "I was auditioned for that intense and heavy scene only. I was called to Mukesh Chhabra's office and I was told to perform it. So it's not that this scene was any kind of surprise."

He continued, "Later when the narration happened, I understood where it is placed in the film. Aisa kuch mere liye shock nahi tha. I knew it is a role which will be liked and Hamza's only support in the film, and somebody who knows it. So I knew it was a special role."

Aalam Bhai's iconic dialogue "Darling, Darling dil kyu toda, peelo peelo Aalam dhoodh soda" has become quite the rage online.

"Bohot saare messages to ye aa rahe hai ki 'darling, darling dil tod diya'. Abhi it's been too busy and I have been around people but haan ye ek common response aaya hai mere paas," concluded Gaurav Gera.

More On Gaurav Gera's Audition

This was not the first time Gaurav Gera was called by casting director Mukesh Chhabra to audition for an Aditya Dhar film.

"I was called by Mukesh Chhabra's office to audition for the role. It was Aditya Dhar's film. They had called me earlier for another film with him which didn't happen. I somehow cracked the role and ho gaya. It's crazy. While shooting the film, something felt right.

"But it all depends on the audience. The first time I heard the script, I felt it was bang on. But then a lot depends on shooting and editing. But the way it has been shot, edited, and music, it's beyond my expectations. It's top class. Even if I were not a part of this film, I would still have appreciated it," he added.

Aalam Juice Shop, where Aalam Bhai sells Doodh Soda among other beverages, was a proper shop with a designated sitting area and actual employees set up in Bangkok, Thailand, posing as the Lyari locality in Karachi, Pakistan.

Gaurav's Dhurandhar Moment

Gaurav Gera plays an Indian agent, Mohammad Aalam, in Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga. With his dramatic physical transformation, Gaurav caught cine-lovers' attention instantly with his scene-stealing performance.

In Dhurandhar 2, Gaurav meets a tragic end (Spoiler's alert).

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.

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