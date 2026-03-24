Are <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>'s Aditya Dhar 'Peak Detailing' Memes Legit? Gaurav Gera Has A 'Juicer' Answer

The 'peak detailing' by director Aditya Dhar in Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, got a new life after Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres last week. Why the trailer of the Dhurandhar sequel started with the popular "Hindu bahut hee darpok qaum hai" to using one of Sanjay Dutt's epic dance numbers in a key scene which leaves you in splits, Dhurandhar 2 is full of all the 'peak detailing'.

It may have started out as a joke on social media, but Dhurandhar 2 actor Gaurav Gera says the 'peak detailing' by Aditya Dhar is as real as the fact that Hamza is actually an Indian spy on Pakistani soil, just like his character, Aalam Bhai.

Gaurav Gera, who is receiving a lot of praise for playing Aalam Bhai in the Dhurandhar films, said he was initially not supposed to be part of Hamza and Yalina Jamali (Sara Arjun)'s wedding sequence.

Gaurav Gera Was Not Supposed To Be In Hamza-Yalina's Wedding Sequence

The wedding, which was set to the dance number Shararat, eventually sees Aalam Bhai turn up for the function and give the newlyweds a juicer as a gift, a quirky detail for Hamza's past as a helper at his juice shop in Lyari. Those who noticed the present cracked up the same instant, many still go back and pause the frame to laugh a bit more.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Gaurav Gera said, "It is all Aditya Dhar. This is all him. The juicer bit was not in the script. In fact, I was initially not supposed to be in the wedding scene.

Md Aalam gave Hamza a manual juicer as a wedding gift lmao#Dhurandhar #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/b0bFw8SfqL — Dhurandhar — era 🔥 (@husbandsingh) January 27, 2026

"But he took a few dates from me and said, 'I would want to keep you in the shaadi scene also'. When we went on set, we were wondering about what gift would Aalam give to Hamza on his wedding day. Then he said, 'Juicer le ke aao'. Aditya Dhar keeps doing this 'peak detailing'."

How Gaurav Gera Landed Aalam Bhai's Part In Dhurandhar

This was not the first time Gaurav Gera was called by casting director Mukesh Chhabra to audition for an Aditya Dhar film.

"I was called by Mukesh Chhabra's office to audition for the role. It was Aditya Dhar's film. They had called me earlier for another film with him which didn't happen. I somehow cracked the role and ho gaya. It's crazy. While shooting the film, something felt right.

"But it all depends on the audience. The first time I heard the script, I felt it was bang on. But then a lot depends on shooting and editing. But the way it has been shot, edited, and music, it's beyond my expectations. It's top class. Even if I were not a part of this film, I would still have appreciated it," he added.

Aalam Juice Shop, where Aalam Bhai sells Doodh Soda among other beverages, was a proper shop with a designated sitting area and actual employees set up in Bangkok, Thailand, posing as the Lyari locality in Karachi, Pakistan.

Thoughts On Aalam Bhai Spin-Off?

Dhurandhar 2 sums up Aalam Bhai's journey in a pivotal sequence that changes the trajectory of Hamza's character in his mission to cripple Pakistani terror nexus and ISI. In that one scene, particularly in that one dialogue, the viewer finds out the backstory of Aalam Bhai's character. But many fans are now clamouring for more.

They want to know how Aalam Bhai became the Aalam Bhai who goes on to become Hamza's direct handler/ caretaker/ elder brother in Lyari. While Gaurav Gera has little hope that a full-fledged movie will be made exploring the angle, he is up for working with director Aditya Dhar again.

"People are asking about Aalam's backstory. It's a good thought, I'll leave it to people's imagination. I would love to (work in an Aalam bhai spin-off)... There's so much love and thought that Aditya puts in his film. The clarity of thought this man has, the exposure of cinema, the knowledge of international and Indian past... I find it rare. I had a great time and I would love to be a part of whatever he does next," the actor added.

Earlier, Gaurav Gera spoke to NDTV about working with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and how the film has changed his life.

"There are great films but this is personal... Nothing like this has ever happened to me before, it is a humbling and wonderful feeling."

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor.

Also Read | "Ye Kya Ho Gaya Chhutki Ko": Mona Singh Reveals How Fans Reacted To Gaurav Gera's Dhurandhar Look