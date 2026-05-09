Diljit Dosanjh Shuts Down Rumours On Joining Politics: '<i>Mera Kaam</i> Entertain <i>Karna Hai</i>'

Pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh has become one of Punjab's biggest cultural ambassadors in recent years. Whether it's representing his culture at the Met Gala or speaking about issues linked to his home state, the singer often finds himself at the centre of public conversations beyond music. Recently, speculation around his possible political future gained momentum online. Diljit has now clarified that politics is not on his agenda.

The statement came after an article headlined ‘Can Diljit Dosanjh be the new political face of Punjab?' surfaced on X. It reported that civil society activists, including retired soldiers, had urged the singer to enter politics. Responding to the post, Diljit refuted the claims. He wrote in Punjabi, “Kadey v Nhi..Mera Kaam Entertainment Karna. (Never. My job is to entertain) Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.”

Kadey v Nhi..



Mera Kam Entertainment Karna



Am Very Happy in My Field



Thank You So Much ???????? https://t.co/VWMAC8d98q — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 9, 2026

Earlier this month, Diljit Dosanjh performed before a packed crowd in Calgary, Canada. Fans cheered as he sang and walked the stage in traditional attire under colourful lights. Videos from the show showed some pro-Khalistani supporters waving a flag linked to terror groups banned in India under UAPA.

Confronting the protestors in the crowd, Diljit said, "If you still have an issue that I sat across from someone on television…jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo (then keep waving how many flags you want to)." He told them to stop the nuisance and take it elsewhere.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh has been effortlessly managing his career both as an actor and a singer. He was last seen in the Bollywood blockbuster Border 2 and is now preparing for the upcoming romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also features Sharvari Wagh and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. It is set to release in theatres on June 12.